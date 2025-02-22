Kanye West & Bianca Raise Eyebrows With Upcoming Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is moving forward with a fashion film featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, even as speculation about their relationship intensifies.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-released project was initially expected to debut last November, marking a key milestone just ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Despite speculation, the film is not going to be X-rated, even though the rap star confirmed his company Yeezy P###, was still “c######.” on X.com.

But the film with his wife, described as a series of “multiple vignettes and montages,” captures moments of the couple in Japan, Italy and Spain. It offers what sources have called “a view into his vision of her — if we were to see her through his eyes.”

While whispers of a rift between the rapper and the Australian architect have swirled in recent weeks, West remains committed to showcasing the project. West and Censori recently traveled extensively through Europe and Asia, making waves with their bold fashion choices and public appearances.

They returned to Los Angeles at the end of January, fueling fresh speculation about where their relationship currently stands. Amid his latest creative endeavor, West also continues to face backlash for his past antisemitic remarks on social media.

His controversial statements have led to widespread professional fallout, and now, rumors suggest his marriage may be unraveling as well.

However, a representative for West has denied claims of a split. Last year, West floated ideas for a Yeezy-branded adult film studio, a concept that has since been reportedly abandoned.

Meanwhile, an alleged sex tape dating back to 2012 resurfaced after self-described “sex tape broker” Kevin Blatt posted a shirtless image of West sitting on a bed to his Instagram story last week.

Whether West’s fashion film ultimately sees the light of day remains to be seen, but for now, the rapper appears intent on keeping his vision alive—even as controversy continues to follow in his wake.