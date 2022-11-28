Kanye West Calls Out Elon Musk For Refusing To Unban Alex Jones From Twitter

The G.O.O.D. Music founder also revealed Donda Academy is being moved into a church.

Kanye West will seemingly talk to anyone these days—as long as they’re willing to listen. On Saturday (November 26), the G.O.O.D. Music founder was stopped by The Hollywood Fix as he was leaving a church and addressed a myriad of topics. Wearing a “YE 24” jacket to promote his 2024 run for president, West immediately brought up the antisemitic controversy before pivoting to a nearly five-minute diatribe about Jesus.

At one point, he brought up Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, and shamed him for refusing to let infamous right-wing media personality Alex Jones back on the platform.

“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” he said. “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet, and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”

West also revealed Donda Academy, which was shuttered following his antisemitic remarks, was moving into a church, although he didn’t specify which one.

“The reason why I went to this church specifically is my friend, Mark—who I met at another church where we’re moving the Donda school; we’re moving it into a church—he said come to his Messianic Jew church that knows that Yeshua is Christ. That Jesus is Lord. And that’s why I came to this church, and that’s the part that I agree with. Jesus is Lord. Christ is the only way.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, West claimed none of his celebrity friends said anything as they watched Adidas, Gap, JP Morgan and other businesses cut ties with him, “proof” they are controlled.

“I’m know to be the most forgiving person,” he said. “I can’t hate anyone. We saw Adidas freeze my accounts. You saw me get de-banked. If that can happen to someone like me, what’s happening to all of America? What’s happening to all the world? There’s so many people that are working a regular job and they know if they say anything, they’ll lose their jobs […] They tried to destroy me in the press. They tried to destroy all of my businesses at the same time—and the world saw it. And no one’s saying anything. This just shows you all celebrities are controlled.

“All of these celebrities out here—don’t let them influence you in any way because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world. There’s no such thing as a celebrity influencer. All these people, they’re not serving God. If they serve God, then believe what they’re talking about.”

First time at Mar-a-Lago



Rain and traffic



Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting



And I had on jeans Yikes



What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? — ye (@kanyewest) November 23, 2022

West, who announced he was running for president again last week, then brought up Donald Trump. The two evidently had an awkward meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida over the weekend. According to Trump, he encouraged him not to run, calling it a “waste of time.”

“I’ve been a Trump supporter,” West noted. “I’ve went through the trenches wearing a red hat, literally going into exhaustion from people asking me these questions about the red hat. We’re holding to Christian, Christ principles first. America is a Christian country.”

Trump seemed bothered by the fact West showed up with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West tweeted a video late Thursday (November 24) saying he had a “debrief” with Trump and had asked him to be his running mate. But West said Trump “basically started screaming at [him], telling [him] [he] was gonna lose.”