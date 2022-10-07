Kanye West Claims Lizzo Is Being Used In A “Demonic” Plot To Promote Black Genocide 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West says the media is encouraging Lizzo not to lose weight and using her to promote a message that “being overweight is the new goal.”

Kanye West has dragged Lizzo into his latest controversies, claiming that the Grammy Award-winning singer is being used as an instrument to promote “the genocide of the Black race.”

The DONDA rapper made the comments during an interview with Fox News for Thursday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight. He said the media uses the comments section of her social media posts to discourage Lizzo to lose weight as part of a “demonic” plot.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for – it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight,” Kanye West began. “Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

He went on to claim bodies like Lizzo’s are not “fashion” and called promoting a message of body positivity evil.

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not – or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic,” Ye added.

When Carlson agreed and asked Kanye why it’s happening, he replied, “It’s the genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can. Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret S#####, a known eugenist, with the KKK.”

Kanye West also discussed a number of other topics during the in depth interview. He elaborated on his pro-life stance and his support for former President Donald Trump. His controversial “White Lives Matter” designs and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian were also on the agenda.

Check out his comments on Lizzo in the clip below and the full interview at the end of the page.