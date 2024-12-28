Kanye West Caught In Another Antisemitic Controversy As Jews Celebrate Hanukkah

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s latest venture into fashion has reignited accusations of antisemitism, sparking controversy during Hanukkah one year after his apology in Hebrew.

Exactly one year after Kanye West apologized in Hebrew for antisemitic remarks, the rapper, who prefers to go by Ye, is embroiled in controversy once again.

As Jewish communities around the world mark the celebration of Hanukkah, Kanye has come under fire for the release of a new Yeezy clothing line, which critics allege features imagery reminiscent of Nazi symbolism.

The collection, launched on December 26, includes affordable T-shirts, hoodies and jackets priced at $20 apiece, adorned with minimalist designs and Russian text.

However, it’s the presence of a logo resembling the Wolfsangel, a Nazi-linked symbol, that has sparked outrage. The design choice has reignited accusations that West is deliberately perpetuating white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideologies.

Some people on social media were quick to condemn the designs, especially given his history of antisemitic public statements.

The backlash is an echo of events that began in October 2022, when Kanye posted a tweet declaring he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and compounded the fallout by asserting that Black people are the “real Jews.”

The situation deteriorated further in December 2022 during an incendiary appearance on InfoWars, where Kanye praised Adolf Hitler, denied the Holocaust and shared a s####### entwined with a Star of David on social media.

For a brief moment in December 2023, West seemed to acknowledge the harm caused by his actions, issuing a rare apology in Hebrew.

The fallout from his actions has extended well beyond public outrage.

adidas, which collaborated with West on the multi-billion-dollar Yeezy brand, severed ties with him in October 2022, citing a violation of their core values.

The partnership’s termination immediately cost the company an estimated $250 million, placing his finances under significant strain and reducing his billionaire status to a net worth of around $400 million.

The timing of the current controversy, coinciding with the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, has only deepened the sense of hurt among many in the Jewish community.

"Kanye loves nazi Germany" he knows how to get attention doesn't he — Tamasyn Guy-Jobson (@GuyTamasyn) December 28, 2024

I have a confession… I low key don’t gaf about Carti anymore because this man is willing to work with Kanye consistently even after the Nazi s###. If he never drops again I’ll be perfectly fine. — 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬 ☭ (@TheSashaExpress) December 27, 2024

I like how reddit ye fans are freaking out bc some of this uses Nazi symbols but twitter rye fans are just chill guys who will support ye no matter what — Kanye#1Fan 🇺🇸✝️ (@Altt13498) December 26, 2024

Does that mean if i listen to kanye, that i'm a nazi — Zan (@Zan428) December 26, 2024

1. We get it kanye, you’re a Nazi

2. This s### looks like something a s##### Instagram brand with 5 followers would design https://t.co/o5gvOFLEUQ — the cod of jolly🎄 (@crystlclr404) December 26, 2024