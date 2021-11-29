Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service To Virgil Abloh

Kanye West has dedicated his Sunday Service this week to his friend Virgil Abloh who passed away yesterday (Nov. 28).

The Sunday Service choir performed a cover of Adele’s “Easy On Me” in tribute to the fashion designer. Reworked lyrics included, “Go easy on me, father / I am still your child / And I need the chance to / Feel your love around” in the chorus. The message, “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, creative director of ‘Donda’” appeared on the screen.

Shock waves were felt around the world at the passing of the renowned fashion designer who first came to prominence as Kanye’s creative director. Virgil Abloh most recently served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and made history as the first African-American to lead the French luxury brand.

A statement from the visionary designer’s official Instagram account paid tribute to the, “fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.”

“He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

The statement explained that while Virgil was making his ascent in the fashion industry, he was fighting a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The statement continued, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. “