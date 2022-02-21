Kanye West Deletes Post Blasting Corey Gamble With Scathing “Godless” Message

Kanye West has deleted a post trashing Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The “Stronger” rapper took to the social media site to share a photo of Gamble and in the accompanying caption, claimed the businessman was “Godless.”

Must be true. Kardashians no longer follow #CoreyGamble on Instagram. 😈 https://t.co/P4feO8Hxmc — Jazz N. Summer (@JazzNSummer) February 21, 2022

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself “a REAL *****,” he began. “He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party.”

Kanye West, who has bipolar disorder, went on to allege that Corey Gamble had “linked” his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, with “the liberals in a deep way.”

“His job is done. He’s not messy enough to do something like this,” the 44-year-old continued, before going on to praise Kardashian’s mother. “It’s on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it (sic).”

Corey Gamble has not yet responded to West’s comments.