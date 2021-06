Ye appears to be moving on…from the Kardashian’s and with a new love!

Kanye West seems to not have only divorced his famous ex-wife, Kim Kardashian but has severed ties with her celebrity sisters also.

At least … social media ties.

Days after his birthday, it has been discovered that the “Gold Digger” rapper has unfollowed the other Kardashians and Jenners on Twitter https://twitter.com/kanyewest/following.

This comes days after social media made a big deal about Khloé wishing her former brother-in-law a “Happy Birthday.”

On Instagram, the youngest of the Robert Kardashian daughters posted a picture of the two couples (she and Tristan and Kimye) in the ocean.

It was captioned, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍”

Her sister Kim cosigned it with a red balloon, but fans went ham.

Many believed that it was inappropriate for her to say anything to Kanye since he and her sibling are broken up. If you know anything about Khloé, the clap back was inevitable.

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sister’s talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!”

Kanye has not weighed in at all … outside of unfollowing them.

He seems to have moved on with a new love, model Irina Shayk with whom he is currently vacationing in Provence, France.

Though he has unfollowed the reality show clan, some things have stayed the same.

Yeezy is following only one person in IG, and that’s his baby mama. And she is still following him. She even wished him the happiest of birthdays on the social media platform.

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈”