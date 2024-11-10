Kanye West Says His Documentary Feels Like “Being Dead & Looking Back”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West compares the experience of participating in his upcoming documentary to an emotional reflection on life after death, promising a raw and introspective look into his controversial journey.

Kanye West described the experience of being part of his forthcoming documentary, “In Whose Name?,” as intense and reflective, comparing it to “being dead and looking back” on his life.

The film, directed by 18-year-old Nico Ballesteros, took six years to come together.

Armed with just an iPhone and what’s reported to be a billion-dollar budget, Ballesteros followed West on an introspective journey that promises to confront the artist’s rise to fame, his outspoken persona, and the controversies that have often surrounded him.

Ballesteros shared a glimpse of their collaboration via an Instagram post that included a text exchange between himself and Ye, the 47-year-old rapper.

In the message, West said, “The doc was very deep. It was like being dead and looking back on my life.”

The young filmmaker responded, “This is the most profound text message I have ever received. I love you brother.”

The documentary, produced by Goodfellas and Utopia, aims to give viewers an uncensored look at the life of one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing figures.

A press release for “In Whose Name?” emphasizes its exploration of West’s journey from a musical innovator to becoming the wealthiest Black man in U.S. history, all while addressing the risks he took in the name of personal and creative freedom.

Set to launch in 2025, the film is expected to offer a candid and immersive portrayal of West’s life and career, focusing on his internal battles, larger-than-life ambition, and often controversial expression of his beliefs.

In addition to the documentary, West is reportedly working on his 11th studio album, titled “Bully.”

While no official release date has been announced, sources speculate it could be out sometime next year.