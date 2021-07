Kanye West has finished his highly anticipated album “Donda” and according to his friends, he is planning a listening session this week in Atlanta!

It is finally done!!!

Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda album is not only done but has been heard by a select few during an ultra-private listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

While many in Hip-Hop were watching the premiere episode of 50 Cent’s new “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Yeezy was blowing people’s minds playing tracks from his new project Donda.

Popular influencer and host of Respectfully Justin, Justin Laboy, stunted on everyone with his opinions of the project.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back

"

Named after his dearly-departed mother, the record comes two years after his Jesus is King album. But when will fans get to hear it?

Some suspect it could be this week after Laboy leaked the news to his followers on Sunday.

“Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless

"

Music producer Teddy Walton took a bow while celebrating the Chicago artist.

“Honestly can’t wait till @kanyewest drop. & im glad to be apart of history see y’all soon.”

Artists like Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Baby Keem, and his Kardashian-Jenner connection Travis Scott are rumored to be on the project.

Even a video of him with Tyler, the Creator was leaked this weekend — a super smart way to drum up buzz for the release. In the video, Ye has one of his Gap facemasks on … really pushing the style trend he hopes will rake in millions of dollars during the fall

release.

And then a little after midnight, Rolling Loud, one of Hip-Hop’s favorite festivals, dropped an invitation to the former presidential candidate.

“You busy next weekend? @kanyewest”

“We know the perfect place for you to come promote your next album @kanyewest”

Kanye has said nothing … but that also means everything.

According to Derek Watkins aka Fonzworth Bentley, Kanye will be doing a larger “listening event” this Thursday, July 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 PM. Tickets go on sale at 5:00 PM today (July 19) and are priced at $20 and $50.

Are you all as hyped as we are?