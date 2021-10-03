Kanye West Finally Gearing Up To Launch DONDA Technology Company

Kanye West is finally getting around to launching his technology company DONDA, which will sell everything from smartwatches to smart jewelry! Read more!

Rapper Kanye West appears to be in the early stages of starting a technology business named after his mom.

According to TMZ, Ye filed trademark applications for the name DONDA on an assortment of electronic products.

The billionaire rapper filed to protect the name on smartwatches, tablets, audio speakers, earbuds, smart jewelry, and more.

He has been using his mom’s name in business since 2012, when he launched his creative content company DONDA.

Now that he’s a billionaire, Kanye West may be making good on the plans for DONDA he announced on Twitter way back when.

“DONDA is a design company which will galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas…I am assembling a team of architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, [A&Rs], writers, publicist, social media experts, app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionists,” Kanye proclaimed in 2012 when he announced the DONDA brand.

DONDA is supposed to comprise 22 divisions, which will “help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste, and feel.”

Kanye has been a busy man on the legal and business front. He has been attempting to change his name from Kanye West to simply Ye.

The rap star/designer is also looking to dominate the home goods industry after his holding company Mascotte Holdings Inc., filed to trademark “Kanye West” for silk sheets, curtains, towels, and other products.

Kanye’s company owns various other trademarks, too, like Loop Dreams, The Past Tells Everything, Yeezy, Universe City, Kanye Travel Ventures, Good Water, and Past Tell Museum.

Earlier this week, Kanye dropped a $90 hoodie in collaboration with The Gap. The collection sold out within hours.