Kanye West & Dr. Dre’s Purported “Jesus Is King II” Project Leaks Online

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The album has been in the works since 2019, but never seen the light of day until this week.

One of Kanye West’s most anticipated projects, the Dr. Dre-produced Jesus Is King II, has been leaked in its entirety. The album started making the rounds on Monday (September 25) and the 10 tracks have sent fans into a frenzy, rejoicing at the celebrity-packed offering they’ve been feenin’ for since 2019.

Eminem, Travis Scott, Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Ant Clemons, Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson .Paak are among the special guests, although the Eminem song—titled “Use This Gospel (Remix)”— isn’t new. The track was shared in 2020 with fans by the DONDA rapper.

However, there are other remixes of songs on the leaked album such as “Water (Remix),” “Ashes (Remix)” and “Everything We Need (Remix).” Additional tracks include ”LA Monster,” “Follow God,” “God Is,” “Closed On” with Anderson .Paak, “Hands On” with Travis Scott, “On God” and “This Is.”

On a enfin le Jesus is King II de Kanye West et Dr. Dre en entier 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZP2DeoIuyX — Ju (@ju_oklm64) September 26, 2023

Fans are loving it. As one person tweeted, “Jesus is King II is actually flames. YE, WHY MUST YOU HORDE YOUR GOOD S### AND THEN START YAPPING BOUT DUMB S###. least Jonnah Hill saved him from racism at the detriment of claiming the old toxic energy Ye once held.”

;__;

Jesus is King II is actually flames.

YE, WHY MUST YOU HORDE YOUR GOOD S### AND THEN START YAPPING BOUT DUMB S###.



least Jonnah Hill saved him from racism at the detriment of claiming the old toxic energy Ye once held. — N3CRO-V. (@N3CR0_V) September 26, 2023

Another added, “Bruh, these Jesus is King II leaks got me really shaking my head. I need to be in on these meetings Ye be having with himself when he decides what’s to be released and what isn’t. That verse on “Water” remix is genuinely vintage Ye. Wtf.”