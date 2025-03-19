Kanye West Drags Late Virgil Abloh Into Spiteful Playboi Carti Retort

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has compared the late designer Virgil Abloh to Playboi Carti in response to his frequent collaborator’s latest dig at him.

On Wednesday (March 19), Ye made the comparison in response to Carti‘s tweet telling him to “S###” after the “CARNIVAL” hitmaker targeted him in a series of tweets, expressing his frustration over his daughter North West being featured on his new album, MUSIC.

More specifically, West is upset that Carti reached out to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in order to secure North’s vocals for his album without his knowledge. As a result, the first remark West tweeted referenced the aforementioned contact behind his back between Carti and Kardashian.

“SHOULD CARTI HAVE EVEN SPOKEN TO MY BABY MAMA AT ALL,” West wrote in the tweet.

In another separate tweet, West not only opted to disparage his former friend Virgil Abloh, but he also dragged Drake into the situation in an attempt to further degrade Carti.

“CARTI IS JUST A WAY MORE BASIC DUMBER VERSION OF VIRGIL,” he wrote in part before adding, “FINESSING YE AND DRAKE CO SIGNS.”

In yet another remark, West appeared to draw a line in the sand between where he and Carti stand, seemingly signaling the start of a full-blown beef.

“VIRGIL HAS MAXED OUT CARTI’S FINESSE CARD AINT NO HUGS THIS TIME,” he wrote.

West also retweeted a graphic designed by fan page which repurposed a poster of Marvel’s Captain America Civil War film with a meme pitting the likes of himself, Dave Blunts and Hitler up against Carti and his Opium signee Destroy Lonely, among others.

In another lengthy tweet, Ye appeared to reveal how betrayed he feels, exposing how he has “always” had Carti’s back while also breaking down why he felt his SKIMS bar from his MUSIC album track “Fine S###” was a slight against him.

“ONLY THINGS CARTI CAN SAY TO ME IS IM SORRY YOU KNOW I HAD TO USE THE JEWS PRINT THESE VYNALS AND DO BUNDLES TO PUMP UP SALES AND I SHOULDNT HAVE BEEN CONTACTING YOUR BABY MAMA ABOUT GETTING YOUR DAUGHTER ON A SONG AND RAPPING ABOUT SKIMS I WAS ALWAYS ON CARTI SIDE THEN N##### DO S### THEY KNOW THEY SHOULDNT DO,” he wrote.

Prior to his latest attack on Carti, West authored several other tweets in which he complained about Carti’s contact with Kardashian and also suggested he would reach out to the mother of the Atlanta rapper’s son, Iggy Azalea.

He again criticized Kendrick Lamar’s appearance on Carti’s album and accused him of being influenced by Jewish music executives to block him from being featured on the album—even though he has production credits. West also spoke about Azalea, claiming that he passed up an opportunity to be physically intimate with her due to his connection to Carti.

See West’s additional inflammatory tweets in the post below.