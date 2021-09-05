Kanye And Drake In New Battle – For Biggest Album Of 2021

Who will end up with the biggest album of 2021, Drake or Kanye West? The answer remains to be seen!

Drake and Kanye West are involved in another beef.

This time they are fighting over the title for 2021’s biggest album!

Kanye is on his way to the top of the charts with his 10th album, DONDA.

Kanye has also earned the biggest release of 2021 (so far) with his new album.

Ye’s album has moved over 520,000 equivalent units since its release on Sunday, August 29th.

DONDA also racked up 442 million streams on Spotify, while Apple Music has clocked 242 million streams.

The release set an Apple Music all-time record, by shooting to the top of the charts in 152 countries after it was released.

DONDA landed Kanye West some new, career milestones as well by giving the rapper his first number one debuts in France, Italy and Sweden.

Kanye’s victory maybe short-lived, thanks to the release of Drake’s latest album Certified Lover Boy.

Drake’s album did 230 million streams on the first day, breaking records on both on Spotify and Apple Music.

Certified Lover Boy is expected to move between 550,000 and 650,000 equivalent units which would best Kanye and his claim to have the year’s biggest album.