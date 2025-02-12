Kanye West Talent Manager Gives Rapper The Boot As Re-Built Empire Starts To Crumble

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s escalating antisemitic rhetoric cost him both his talent agent and a major e-commerce platform, leaving his business ventures in crisis.

Kanye West lost a major professional ally after his talent agent severed ties over the rapper’s unabashed antisemitic rhetoric.

The 47-year-old artist ignited global backlash when he took to social media over the weekend to praise Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, only to escalate the controversy further by selling a T-shirt emblazoned with a s####### on his Yeezy brand’s website.

Tour manager Daniel McCartney swiftly distanced himself from West, condemning the Hip-Hop mogul’s actions in a statement shared on Instagram Stories.

“Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor (talent agency) 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all,” McCartney wrote.

By Tuesday, West’s decision to sell a hate symbol as “art” resulted in another major blow to his empire. Shopify, the e-commerce giant hosting his Yeezy site, pulled the plug on the online store, citing the violation of its sales policies.

The abrupt closure left one of West’s primary business channels inoperable. Legal troubles also mounted as a former Yeezy employee filed suit against West, alleging antisemitic harassment.

An ex-marketing specialist, who opted to remain anonymous, submitted a complaint in a California superior court accusing the rapper of religious and gender discrimination.

The rapper sent her a welcome message on her first day of working for him that read: “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.” He also called the girl “Ugly as F###,” and a “P############.”

Attorney Carney Shegerian did not mince words in a statement, stating, “Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client. His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives.”

Screenshots of the alleged texts have since surfaced across social media, turning more supporters against the troubled rap star/fashion designer.