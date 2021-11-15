Kanye West Drops “DONDA” Deluxe Edition Including Leaked André 3000 Collab

Kanye West added ” Life of the Party” which Drake leaked earlier this year as their long standing beef continued.

Kanye West released his 10th studio album, back in August – the highly-anticipated, 27-track “DONDA” and has hinted at a deluxe version for some time. Now, the “Flashing Lights” rapper has ended the speculation and dropped an extended version with five additional tracks. One garnering attention is Kanye’s much-hyped collaboration with André 3000, “Life Of The Party.”

The track was first heard at one of Yeezy’s many listening parties. Then, Drake leaked it the day after dropping his Certified Lover Boy” album. The version ChampagnePapi leaked on his SiriusXM show included a Drake diss, something 3 Stacks was unaware of.

The OutKast star will be pleased to know the shot at Drake is left out of the deluxe edition.

“’Life of the Party’ is the best rap song I’ve heard this year,” wrote a user on Twitter. “I’m glad Kanye didn’t use the Drake diss version and respected André 3000’s wish of keeping that verse out of the song.”

Andre 3000 revealed he was unaware of the diss after Drake leaked the song. He was hoping to be part of a project centred around Kanye’s mother, Donda West.

Kanye Adds 5 Extra Songs to “DONDA”

Furthermore, the tracklist is completely re-sequenced and adds a couple of sequels with additional guest appearances. Yeezy’s Young Thug collab “Remote Control” now also features Kid Cudi. KayCyy features on “Keep My Spirit Alive” with Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn.

“Never Abandon Your Family” and “Up From The Ashes” make up the final two new songs. Kanye West added a few more extras for his fans on the deluxe version.

The Masks Return For The Rollout

This weekend, Kanye teased the project ahead of its release with promotional campaigns on both the east and west coasts. On Saturday, in New York an army of Kanye West clones took to the streets, identically dressed in a very particular Ye look. They were all wearing the black Gap Round jacket and cap Kanye wore himself a few weeks ago. They also donned the same bizarre white skin-toned mask as the Rap superstar.

.@KanyeWest clones appear in Union Square in Manhattan, New York.

According to reports, the group of about a dozen Kanye clones gathered around Union Square, milled about for a time before marching off in unison.

Additionally, “Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe” billboards began appearing in New York and L.A.

Kanye clones in NYC and Billboards.

Ye is up to something.

