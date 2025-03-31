Kanye West Explains Why He Didn’t Want Kids With Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West said he regretted Kim Kardashian getting pregnant and questioned his parental rights in a tense interview posted March 31, 2025.

Kanye West unleashed a barrage of personal grievances and parental frustrations during a YouTube interview, saying he regretted Kim Kardashian getting pregnant and questioning his role in their children’s lives.

“That was my fault,” Kanye West said during a nearly hour-long conversation with Akademiks posted Sunday on YouTube. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

The Hip-Hop mogul didn’t hold back as he reflected on his six-year marriage to Kardashian, which ended in 2021.

The former couple shares four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

“I don’t get the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids,” West said, referring to their ongoing custody battle. “So how’s it joint custody?”

West also expressed anger over what he sees as a lack of control in raising his children, pointing to Kardashian’s family as the ones steering the ship.

“My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so,” he said. “So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”

The interview comes amid speculation about West’s current marriage to Bianca Censori.

According to the Daily Mail, Censori is reportedly considering having a child with West, despite rumors that their relationship is under strain.



