Kanye West’s “Goons” Threatened To Beat Up Tyson Beckford Over Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was ready to get busy in defense of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after Tyson Beckford had some slick comments about her body.

Kanye West called his “goons” on Tyson Beckford three years ago … and now the model is telling the world what happened.

Wait … wait … wait … before you think it was about to get jiggy back in Chiraq, the Windy City where Yeezy was raised, think again.

The two were at Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary party, where luminaries like Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey were also in attendance. According to Beckford, one of the first male supermodels of the 90s, Kanye was sitting across from him desperately trying not to make eye contact before ordering the hit.

Por Que?

Glad you asked.

The former Ralph Lauren model took to social media and said that Kim Kardashian’s body wasn’t “real.” Actually, in 2018, he said in a comment of one picture of her, “She is not real, doctor f##### up on her right hip.”

To add insult to injury, he added a green throw-up vomit emoji.

The fancy gala happened a little later in the year. Beckford, while being interviewed on the “Let’s Go Live! with Sharon Carpenter” Instagram show, spoke about the encounter.

He recalled the experience.

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me,” Tyson Beckford explained.

Beckford talked about going into the bathroom and while there being approached by Ye’s homey, who said, “I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.”

“I’m like, ‘You did not want no smoke.’”

He told the host, “I had on my tuxedo. I would have undone my tie and got into it if you wanted to, but you didn’t. I think you didn’t realize how big I was.’”

Well, maybe Kanye didn’t want the smoke. But his ex-wife did and gave it expressly to Beckford, almost after he made the initial statement.

After he said that he didn’t “care for it personally,” in his comment, she clapped back with an emoji exclamation, reading with piping hot tea, Kermit the Frog, and nail polish, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” implying Beckford was gay.

But Beckford continued to drag the plastic surgery comment.

“My opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me!” he wrote in part. “I personally don’t care for it! Done end of story!…

“Always gonna pick a Beyonce over anyone else.”