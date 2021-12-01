Kanye West Working To End Homelessness In Los Angeles

Kanye West is working with officials in Los Angeles in an attempt to help solve the homelessness crisis plaguing the famed city! Read more!

Kanye West believes that he has a plan to enhance the lives of the unsheltered in Southern California. The multi-hyphenate is partnering with others to help eradicate homelessness in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ the billionaire has connected with Rev. Troy Vaughn, CEO of L.A. Mission, to share his plan.

The first phase of his plan will target food insecurity for the unsheltered population. During the week of Thanksgiving, he donated 1,000 meals.

Other phases involve him tapping into his resources through his personally owned companies to contribute to establishing opportunities to provide education, jobs and job readiness, and housing.

Yeezy even believes that he can use his platform and inspirational Sunday Service choir to restore humanity into the often objectified and ignored population.

Indeed Ye sees this as God’s work.

As he spoke to the people who are supported and impacted by the work of L.A. Mission, he shared that he believes that God is using the ups and downs of his marriage to Kim Kardashian as an inspirational model for other couples. Despite the two being on course for divorce, the “Jesus Walks” chart-topper believes God will restore their relationship.

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

“That’s not the narrative that God wants,” he said. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed.”

“In all these relationships, we have made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes,” he confessed.

“I’ve publicly done things that are not acceptable as a husband. But right now today … I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! or Hulu write the narrative for my family. I’m not letting Disney write the narrative,” he declared. “I am the priest of my home.”

He ended, “When God brings Kim K (and Me) together, it’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and know that they can overcome separation.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, this is not the first time that Kanye has expressed that he wanted to work with homelessness and or restore his family. Just last week, during his Thanksgiving prayer on IG, he passionately asked her to forgive him and reconcile so they can be a family again.