EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Hopes To Settle Lawsuit With Disgruntled Sunday Service Workers

Kanye West sought to avoid a potential trial by settling a dispute over allegedly mistreating his Sunday Service workers.

Kanye West asked for more time to discuss a settlement with Sunday Service workers, who sued him for alleged mistreatment.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorneys for Kanye West and the Sunday Service crew confirmed they’ve been engaged in settlement talks on Tuesday (March 14). Both sides informed the court about their efforts to resolve the dispute ahead of a status conference scheduled for Thursday (March 16).

“On February 16, 2023, the Court conducted a hearing on its prior order to show cause re: new counsel for defendants West Brands, LLC, Very Good Touring, Inc., and Ye (formally known as Kanye West) (collectively ‘Defendants’),” lawyers noted. “London D. Meservy appeared as counsel of record for Defendants. Frank H. Kim appeared on behalf of plaintiff Michael Pearson (‘Plaintiff’) (Defendants and Plaintiff are collectively referred to as the ‘Parties’). The Court set a status conference for March 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. and order the parties to file a Joint Status Report on or before March 14, 2023.”

Attorneys continued, “Since appearing as counsel of record for Defendants in mid-February, Defendants’ counsel has been diligently reviewing the case file and records for this matter. Counsel for the Parties met and conferred on March 2, 2023 regarding case status, Plaintiff’s intention to remand this matter to the Los Angeles Superior Court and mediation. The Parties are continuing to meet and confer regarding these issues.”

Kanye West and the Sunday Service workers want to avoid a trial if possible. They asked the court to wait at least two months to schedule another status conference in the case.

“Considering the Parties’ ongoing meet and confer efforts regarding mediation and Plaintiff’s intention to remand this matter, the Parties respectfully request that no trial or related dates be set at the March 16, 2023 status conference and that a further status conference be set no sooner than 60 days to allow the Parties to set a mediation date and further discuss Plaintiff’s intention to remand,” lawyers wrote.

Michael Pearson, a performer involved in the lawsuit, claimed he was only paid $250 a day for Sunday Service events. He allegedly received no extra compensation “regardless of the number of hours worked.” Pearson said the Sunday Service crew wasn’t given meal or rest breaks, among other grievances.

Kanye West’s pending legal issues include several lawsuits over uncleared samples. Publishers took action against him for sampling Boogie Down Productions and Marshall Jefferson songs.