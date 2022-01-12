Kanye West Still Wants Kim Kardashian … Despite Dating New Girlfriend

Despite having a new girlfriend, he missing being with his children’s mother.

Kanye West and his children’s mother, Kim Kardashian have split and seem to have started new lives separate from each other. But that doesn’t mean Yeezy ain’t missing his wife.

Forget about him moving across the street from the Armenian bombshell (and their quartet of mini-mes), he is also telling people he wants to be in a relationship with her.

According to People, the “Jesus is King” rapper is “still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so.”

Many people are questioning, “But ain’t he is dating Julia Fox?” He is.

The source close to the outlet says he is still kicking it and “has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship.” They say also that for him, she is “kind of like his muse” and “loves her smile and attitude,” noting Kanye “isn’t looking for anything serious” and “is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year.”

Someone needs to share this with Fox. She is clearly smitten. She said in an Interview mag “Date Night” editorial, she wrote six days after meeting him, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection.”

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

As a way of wooing her, the Chicago native did a styling session for her … dressing the doll up the way he likes (eh hem … he did that with Kim).

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she shared. “I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”

Julia… watch out … he still loves Kim.