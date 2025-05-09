Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Left North In Car During Met Gala In Cease & Desist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of endangering daughter North and violating their custody deal in a cease and desist letter obtained by TMZ.

Kanye West has accused Kim Kardashian of violating their custody agreement after she allegedly left their daughter North alone in a car during the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by TMZ.

The letter, sent by West’s attorney Kathy Johnson, outlines multiple grievances, including claims that Kardashian endangered their 11-year-old daughter by leaving her unattended during the high-profile fashion event.

West also alleges Kardashian has repeatedly ignored his objections to North’s presence on TikTok, posting videos and images of their daughter despite his explicit opposition.

West and Kardashian finalized their divorce in November 2022 and share joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

However, West claims Kardashian has been denying him “meaningful access” to the kids, violating their agreement.

In the letter, Kanye West states he has not seen Saint in 2025 and that his time with North, Chicago and Psalm has been “unreasonably restricted.” That claim has been partially contradicted by photos showing West with his three youngest children during a January trip to Japan.

Without West’s consent, the letter also accuses Kardashian of exploiting North for “personal or commercial gain” by allowing her to appear in public-facing content, including events and online platforms.

He argues this disregards his joint custodial rights and repeated requests to keep their children out of the spotlight.

West has long voiced frustration over the custody arrangement, once describing it as “like jail.”

He’s said he feels excluded from decisions about their children’s education, social lives and public exposure. He has also accused Kardashian and her family of controlling their children and limiting his parental role.

Kardashian, who receives $200,000 per month in child support from West, has reportedly considered seeking full legal custody due to concerns over West’s behavior and online presence.

She has previously said she tries to protect their children from his controversial and antisemitic posts, while still encouraging their relationship with their father.

Meanwhile, West has continued pushing boundaries, including releasing a song featuring North’s vocals despite Kardashian’s objections and a prior agreement not to do so.

Currently, Kardashian has not publicly responded to the cease and desist letter.