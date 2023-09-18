Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s 7-Year-Old Son Gives Paparazzi The Middle Finger

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint has made headlines for showing some of his father’s anti-media ways. While going into an Islands burger fast food restaurant after an end-of-the-week basketball game with his friends on Friday (September 15), paparazzi started to swarm. The group was being escorted by the eldest West boy’s famous mother, so it was not shocking that the cameras would start to flash. Displeased by the attention, Saint went Ye on them. At one point, the little boy flipped the bird at the paparazzi, then giggled after he made the crude gesture.

Like Father, Like Son: Saint West already spotted flipping off paparazzi pic.twitter.com/aGlFBjK8XF — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 18, 2023

Kardashian didn’t approve and slightly reprimanded the boy and tried to cover his face with her hand. But of course, this isn’t the first time fans have gotten a taste of Saint’s personality. For Mother’s Day, he did a video that Kardashian shared with her followers.

“Mom, I’m very grateful for you,” he said. “I know I’m rude to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm. I love you. Never forget that.”

Saint is the second oldest child of the Kardashian-West kids. His siblings are North, Chicago and Psalm.