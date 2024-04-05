Kanye West Lawsuit Alleges Wild Story Of His Sexual Arousal At Work Meeting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s former employee accused him of simulating masturbation and getting aroused in front of staff members in the lawsuit.

A former Donda Academy and Yeezy employee made working for Kanye West sound like a nightmare in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 2). Trevor Phillips’ lawsuit detailed several disturbing allegations, including one in which Ye allegedly simulated masturbation at a staff meeting.

“While lying flat on the bed and staring up at the ceiling, Kanye began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his genitals – as though he was masturbating – while he recounted to Phillips: ‘I used to have orgies every day – at least two to three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without jacking off,’” the plaintiff claimed. “Then, Kanye used his second hand to forcefully and dramatically grab and pull the hand making the masturbation gestures away from his crotch as he said: ‘I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at p#####.’ Phillips [was] totally shocked and distraught by Kanye’s inappropriate conduct and in particular, his apparent arousal.”

According to Phillips, Ye called a woman via FaceTime after allegedly getting aroused. Phillip said Kanye previously showed nude photos of the woman to the staff.

“Stimulating his sexual arousal more, Kanye then FaceTimed a female friend,” the lawsuit read. “Phillips immediately recognized the female’s name because only a few weeks earlier, while at the Yeezy headquarters, Kanye had flaunted nude pictures of her to many of the Yeezy staff members. The female answered Kanye’s call and he commanded her, ‘Next time I see you, you better make sure you are wearing the lingerie and the shoes I got you.'”

Phillips sued Kanye for discrimination and retaliation, among other claims. The ex-employee accused Ye of threatening to put Donda Academy students in cages and mistreating Black staff members. Phillips sought at least $35,000 in damages.