Kanye West, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More Announced For Coachella 2022

The West Coast live show is back this year.

The 2022 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24. Numerous Hip Hop stars will hit the stage in Indio, California this spring.

Organizers announced Chicago-bred rapper Kanye “Ye” West as one of the headliners. Pop singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will close out Friday night and Saturday night, respectively.

Coachella 2022 will also feature Lil Baby, Big Sean, Baby Keem, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Giveon, Brockhampton, Isaiah Rashad, Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Vince Staples, and more.

AEG’s Goldenvoice canceled the last two scheduled Coachella events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined the festival in 2019.