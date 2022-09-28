Kanye West Links With U.K. Rap Icons Skepta, Stormzy, and Headie One In London

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West hit up London Fashion Week and linked with some of the best rappers across the pond, including Skepta, Stormzy, and Headie One.

Kanye West has been mixing his love of fashion and music while overseas in the U.K. during London Fashion Week.

The rapper turned Yeezy fashion designer did some networking while on his trip, linking with some of London’s best rappers. Fans asked for a transatlantic collaboration after pics surfaced of Ye mingling with Skepta, Stormzy, and Headie One.

Kanye was attending the spring 2023 Burberry fashion show on Monday (Sept. 26) when he ran into Skepta outside the venue. He also ran into Headie One and sat front row alongside Stormzy to watch the show.

Why is Stormzy starring & looking away @ Kanye https://t.co/Gcb4jVwoqX — Mr KoBz 🇬🇭 (@Mista_KOBz) September 27, 2022

Ye and Headie One pic.twitter.com/J1seq4o54J — Kanye (@KanyeWestHipHop) September 27, 2022

Last week, Stormzy made an electrifying comeback after a nearly three-year-long hiatus with his new single, “Mel Made Me Do It.” His ground-breaking 11-minute-long video, a captivating display of Black British excellence, was likely a topic of discussion. The “Mel” in the song’s title is Stormzy, stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe who sat next to the rapper during the show.

After the models had walked, Kanye West chopped it up backstage with his ex-Irina Shayk, who featured on the Burberry runway. He also met up with Erykah Badu, who felt compelled to share a message of praise following their conversation.

Erykah Bady Honors Kanye West

“Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @ricardotisci,” the songstress penned in the caption of a photo of her and Kanye. “By the way. Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going.”

She continued, “IN ESSENCE. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all I get it. @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there.”

Her support comes amid Ye’s dispute with his fashion industry partners, Gap and Adidas. Last month, Kanye West accused the brands of “stealing his designs and lying to him.”

Despite suggesting last week that “there’s a possibility” of coming to an agreement with Adidas, on Monday, Kanye appeared to reignite the feud. Check out the story here at All.HipHop.Com.