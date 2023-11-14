Kanye West Never Credited Statik Selektah For Work On ‘MBDTF’ Album, Termanology Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Termanology said his longtime collaborator Statik Selektah did the drums for two songs on Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.’

Termanology revealed Statik Selektah’s uncredited contributions to Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. Term bemoaned the lack of credit for Statik, who did the drums for two songs on the album.

“Statik did two beats on Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Termanology said. “He didn’t get credit for them, but he did them. He did ‘Lost in the World’ and one other one. He did the drums in the studio with Kanye. And he said when they passed the credits in, his name wasn’t on the list.”

Termanology recalled how he ended up using the drums for his own song after Statik received no credits on Kanye’s album. Term said he was not trying to call out Ye, but the situation never sat right with the Massachusetts-bred rapper.

“I remember one of the beats I picked, [Statik] was like, ‘Yo, you can’t have that beat ‘cause it’s going on Kanye’s s###,’” Term explained. “And I’m like, ‘Alright! Hell yeah, get it. Get it, my bro.’ And then when the s### came out, I remember he was heartbroken. And he’s like, ‘Aw f### it, you can have that beat now. They didn’t give me my credit.’ So, we ended up using the beat … That s### always—I’m not coming up here to s### on Kanye. It’s just the industry’s like that. You got 10 cats working on a beat. Sometimes, people forget who did what.”

Termanology teamed up with Paul Wall to release a new album titled Start, Finish, Repeat in October. The two dropped a deluxe edition of the project in November.