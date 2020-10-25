Kanye West Says Oprah Tried To Stop Him From Running For POTUS

(AllHipHop News)
Presidential nominee Kanye West stopped by The Joe Rogan Podcast to reveal nothing his ambitions are far greater than being president of the United States.
The Chicago rapper calmly explained how most people took his dream to run for President as a joke when he proclaimed his dream the MTV Vanguard Awards in August of 2015.
“I was hanging out with different friends that were some people in the music industry, some people tech elites, and they just really took it as a joke. And they’re telling me all these millions of reasons why I couldn’t run for President,” Kanye West said.
Kanye said one of those people was Oprah Winfrey, who dissuaded him from trying to win the White House in 2020.
“I remember running into Oprah…she’s like ‘you don’t want to be President…thought projecting, putting this on you,” Kanye West said. “And I remember one of my responses to one of the naysayers was well ‘I’ll definitely be a billionaire by that time, and not that that’s a reason why someone should become President, but its to say, you know, at that time I was $50 million in debt. And I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around.”
Kanye said Oprah did ultimately soften up. She gave him some solid political advice, which was to know about international politics.
“One of the things Oprah said was ‘you got a bone up on your foreign affairs. I remember this, cause its Oprah talking, I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was. But that’s the first thing she said was know foreign affairs and foreign policies,” Kanye West said.
Kanye also confessed he contemplated running for Governor of California, an option that still may be on the table.
But Kanye said his real calling in life is even more significant than being President of the United States. Kanye wants to be the leader of the free world.
“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the Governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Kanye West said.