Rap star Ye is hoping to revolutionize another industry – the photography business.

Ye engaged in a tense discussion with a paparazzi at the airport as he departed from Miami following a recording session with DJ Khaled.

When the guy who was recording attempted to question Ye, the mogul showcased the business skills that helped him become a billionaire.

According to Ye, it is unfair that photographers can monetize his image without his permission, while he gets 0% of the profits.

“You guys can follow us, you can stand out in front of our hotel, at any given time, and you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us on our kids, and I’m going to change that,” Ye said without elaborating.

“We all got to make money together. It’s more people in the world, it’s more money in the world. Let’s all make money together. That’s where it feels like vulture like. It’s like look, if I’m just with my kids and I say ‘I don’t want you to shoot me than that’s something yall got to respect as a man. We can get that money together. But we got to have a conversation. Just because the laws are allowing that and celebrities don’t have rights, I’m going to make sure that we get our rights. We [are] very important.”

Ye said he had no issues with how the paparazzi earn a living – he even noted his father was a critically acclaimed photographer for a newspaper.

But he cited Princess Diana’s death as to why celebrities should be legally protected. Princess Diana was killed at the age of 36 in August of 1997 after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris as she fled the pursuing paparazzi.

Furthermore, according to Ye, celebrities reaching a deal with paparazzi would be great for unity in America.

“I love photographers. I work with photographers. I hop in the car with paparazzi. I go out to eat with paparazzi. But as Americans, we got to respect each other. We got to bring the pride back to this country and the way we are with each other it doesn’t need to be like ‘oh I’m agro with yall and doesn’t need to be like ‘oh your following want us til its a Princess Diana type situation. We all got to come and work together, that’s what I’m saying.”

