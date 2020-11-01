Kanye West Planning Build His Own Monastery

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Kanye West just launched his own Christian Academy, but he’s not stopping there. During his two hour sit down with Joe Rogan, Kanye revealed he had plans to start his monastery.
“I’m building a modest i’m building a a monastery that will then be the future of monasteries, full sustainable energy,” Kanye West said.
During an interview with a Vogue, Kim Kardashian revealed she was were already living like a monk with Kanye. Kim described their Los Angeles home, which was designed by Kanye and Axel Vervoordt, as a “minimal monastery.”
Kanye did not offer up any more details, on his monastery, however, he has been busy pushing his other religious themed brand, the Yeezy Christian Academy, which could benefit from the project.
“In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let’s lead with love! Our future is waiting on us,” some kids attending YCA said in an advertisement the rap star posted on his Twitter account.
Kanye captioned the video, “DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU… YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY”.