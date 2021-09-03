Kanye West Previews Unreleased Track With André 3000

Kanye speaks! “I produce music in my thoughts, no matter where I am,” and reveals a snippet of a track with André 3000.

Kanye West has given an interview for the first time since releasing the much anticipated “DONDA” album last week. Yeezy, spotted touring art exhibitions in Berlin this week, spoke to the German tabloid newspaper, “Blid” to talk about his plans now that “DONDA” is out.

Video of Kanye walking in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/Amc25K9Qri — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) September 1, 2021

He revealed the purpose of his trip to Berlin – he plans to meet some of his favorite architects to discuss plans to rebuild schools in his hometown of Chicago. He will also be working on new music while over there saying, “God put me on this earth to make music,” said Kanye. “God put Demna here to design. God put Tadao Andō here to create architecture. God gifted Turrell. God all send us here for a certain reason and I have to make music.”

We should have the interview with the original sound (no voice-over) shortly! https://t.co/S9e26IPa5c — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

Translation of @KanyeWest’s new interview with Bild: pic.twitter.com/3ORe6V1m5A — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) September 2, 2021

He continued, “I produce music in my thoughts, no matter where I am.” Kanye then played a new song featuring André 3000. He didn’t say whether the track was intended for the “DONDA” album or a forthcoming project. A tiny snippet of the unreleased track made its way to social media.

Kanye West played unreleased music featuring André 3000 in Berlin 👀 pic.twitter.com/pZd6bQaHkP — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) September 2, 2021

Kanye and the ATLien have made some great music together in the past, both appearing on Chris Brown’s “Deuces (Remix)” and Fonzworth Bentley’s “Everybody.”

Yesterday, Kanye dropped the video from “Come to Life,” the first visual from the “DONDA” album. The video features footage from Kanye’s Soldier Field listening event in Chicago. It begins with a birds-eye-view of the replica of his Chicago home that was the stage for the event. Also making the video were scenes from the night of Kanye on fire and Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, making her way to Kanye in the center of the stadium.