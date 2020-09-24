Kanye West Promises To Give G.O.O.D. Music Artists Back Their Masters; Big Sean Responds

(AllHipHop News) Over the last few weeks, Kanye West has been on a mission to get ownership of his master recordings. Questions were raised about whether Ye was taking on this fight for his own personal benefit or was he actually attempting to stand up for all musicians.
Some critics pointed out that while West was blasting Universal Music Group and other major record companies for alleged predatory contracts, he was also the owner of his own imprint that has possiblely signed unfavorable deals for its acts. Would the Jesus Is King performer actually do right by his own roster?
“I’m giving all Good music [artists] back the 50% share I have of their masters,” tweeted West on Wednesday. That message earned a reaction from G.O.O.D. rapper Big Sean. The Detroit 2 creator responded, “Thank you!!! This would help so much.”
At the moment, G.O.O.D Music is the label home for founder Kanye West, president Pusha T, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Cyhi The Prynce, and others. The Def Jam Recordings subsidiary also used to release music by Common, Kid Cudi, John Legend, Mos Def, and Desiigner.
Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB
— Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020