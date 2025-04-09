Kanye West Rages At Frank Ocean For Criticizing His Trump Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West ripped into Frank Ocean during a recent livestream, accusing the singer of lecturing him about Donald Trump and claiming he tanked Ocean’s career with his 2021 track “Moon.”

“Frank Ocean p#### ass come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn’t support Trump,” West said during the stream with Digital Nas. “F### you know about politics and n####; I’m your m############ senior, your OG. Y’all used to come on tour with me, n####.”

The rapper didn’t stop there. He doubled down on his stance, dismissing Ocean’s political opinions and taking a swipe at his artistry.

“None of you n##### can tell me about politics n####,” West added. “F### you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some s###? None of these n##### as talented. I’m the greatest m############ artist that ever existed. They can just be slightly better at one thing because they only do that one thing.”

Frank Ocean came over to Kanye’s house in 2016 to tell him to not vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/0MvSlHwal0 — Jasper (@Jasp3r_0) April 8, 2025

During another recent interview, West also took a victory lap over Ocean’s musical output, or lack thereof, since the release of “Moon,” which featured Don Toliver and Kid Cudi.

“When I made ‘Moon,’ it basically ended Frank Ocean’s [career],” he said. “He ain’t have a song since then!.”

He continued, “I heard it; I was like, ‘Oh, this n#### never gonna be able to make another album again.’ Any genre of music that anyone has, I make a better version of it.”

West’s support of Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign drew widespread criticism, including from his peers.

Artists like John Legend and T.I. publicly condemned his alignment with MAGA, accusing him of promoting white supremacy.

The backlash wasn’t limited to words. West lost major brand partnerships and faced intense scrutiny over a series of antisemitic and inflammatory remarks on social media.

Most recently, West pointed to his MAGA hat-wearing antics as one of the reasons why he’s been “blocked” from the coveted Super Bowl halftime show.