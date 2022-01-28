Kanye West Rep Denies Skid Row Fashion Show Collaboration

It looks like Ye is not producing homeless-influenced clothing.

There were reports that Kanye “Ye” West was working with Skid Row Fashion Week to produce a special runway show. However, someone connected to the rapper/designer is denying those rumors.

TMZ recently published an article claiming Skid Row Fashion Week founder David Sabastian met with Kanye West earlier this month. An alleged collaborative fashion line with Ye was supposedly dropping on February 22.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness,” a Yeezy GAP spokesperson told Complex.

The Ye representative continued, “But this reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development.”

In 2020, Kanye West announced a multi-year deal with Gap for a Yeezy collection. Last month, the 44-year-old entertainer united GAP with luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

While Ye is apparently not preparing to create homeless-influenced clothing, the Grammy winner is supposedly set to drop his Donda 2 album on February 22. Future is said to be executive producing the project.