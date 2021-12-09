Kanye West Rumoured to Be In Line To Replace Virgil Abloh At Louis Vuitton

Kanye West reportedly “feels he owes it” to Virgil Abloh to continue his vision and work at the helm of the swanky fashion brand.

Kanye West has already made an unprecedented impact in the fashion world and has long since made known his desire to dominate the industry. His next move could do just that. He is being tipped to take over one of the most sought-after spots in the fashion game.

Reports suggest Kanye West is gearing up to become the creative director at luxury designer label Louis Vuitton. Virgil Abloh occupied the role of artistic director for menswear before his untimely death last month. Abloh battled a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma before he passed away on November 28 at age 41.

According to British tabloid “The Sun,” Kanye West feels indebted to the trailblazing designer. They report that Ye wants to continue Abloh’s vision at the helm of Louis Vuitton.

“Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot,” a source told the outlet on Wednesday (Dec. 8). “They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”

Kanye West attended his Abloh’s memorial in Chicago earlier this month and was pictured from row with Kim Kardashian. The pair also attended his posthumous show for Louis Vuitton in Miami last month. The pair have been friends for over a decade after interning at Fendi together in 2009.

