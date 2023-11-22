Kanye West Runs Into Ex-Trainer Who Rebuffs His Hug & Calls Security Instead

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West reportedly ran into his former physical trainer Harley Pasternak at a hotel in Dubai this week. As reported by TMZ, the two crossed paths at Atlantis the Royal Dubai on Monday night (November 20). Harley was at the concierge desk making a dinner reservation when the run-in occurred. West apparently tried to hug Pasternak, but he rebuffed his attempt at an embrace and instead, asked the concierge to call security.

Pasternak appeared uncomfortable and anxious to get as far away from West as possible. Sources close to West’s camp said the controversial artist felt like Pasternak was following him around Dubai and, at one point, pulled out his phone to start recording him. Security did show up, but West and his entourage had already left the property.

SLOPPY JOB, MOSSAD

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West believes ex personal trainer Harley Pasternak is FOLLOWING him in Dubai – one year after rapper leaked alleged texts from ‘creepy’ former employee threatening to get him ‘institutionalized again’ | Daily Mail Online pic.twitter.com/vJ6akvJc7m — ⚡lowtech=highlife ⚡ (@HightechIowlife) November 22, 2023

Pasternak was working with Kanye West when he had his infamous mental health crisis in 2016. Pasternak was the one who called the police and paramedics during West’s meltdown, telling authorities he was “acting erratically.” The call eventually led to West’s trip to the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

West has spoken on Pasternak before and said he was secretly serving as an intelligence agent in the Canadian military.

Kanye West talks about his ex-trainer, Harley Pasternak, secretly being an Intelligence Agent in the Canadian Military. He apparently worked on CyOps. Harley has recently been seen outside of Ye’s hotel in Dubai 😳 pic.twitter.com/GyB6Or4Rcs — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) November 21, 2023

The audio of emergency responders tending to West was released shortly after his hospitalization. In the minute clip, dispatchers can be heard calling the incident a “psychiatric emergency.” Interestingly enough, West was admitted on November 21, 2016—nearly the same day seven years later that West and Pasternak had the awkward interaction.

The perceived “unraveling” of Kanye West appeared to start after his mother, Donda West, died in 2007. He’s sparked seemingly endless controversy over the last couple of years with his support of Donald Trump, antisemitic rants and social media attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As for why West is in Dubai, he’s reportedly there spending time with his family for Thanksgiving. Pasternak, meanwhile, owns several gyms in Dubai and is often there on business.