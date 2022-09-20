Kanye West Says Gap’s Board Of Directors Got Him Blackballed Right Before Paris Fashion Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Does Gap have the power? Or does Ye?

In his ongoing dispute with his former-Fashion partner, Kanye West has taken to social media to expose them for systematically trying to block his Paris Fashion Week show.

This comes after the rapper told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” show that he has terminated his brand partnership with Gap Inc, only after two years of signing their contract in June 2020.

AllHipHop.com reports the deal was to design and sell a line of clothing underneath the Yeezy Gap brand.

According to Newsweek, “Everyone knows that you know, I’m the leader, I’m the king, right, so a king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”

Allegedly, West’s lawyers sent a letter to the company stating his wish to terminate their ten-year agreement, alleging the apparel company breached their contract by failing to release clothing and opening stores as they originally planned.

West said, “It was always a dream of mine to be at the Gap and to bring the best product possible to the masses.”

“We designed an entire collection and … I wasn’t able to set the actual price that I wanted for this collection,” the “DONDA” chart-topper said.

He states she wanted to sell shirts with Gap for $20, but the company overpriced the shirts, charging $200 and better per garment.

How, the rapper-turned-designer posted on social media that all of a sudden, people don’t want to work with him.

“Magically No production companies have been willing to produce my YZYSZN9 fashion show in Paris on October 3rd,” he wrote, listing the Board of Directors from Gap on his Instagram.

Many are wondering what this will mean for Ye, who is reportedly a 6 times billionaire because of the deal. Will he lose everything stepping away from The Gap?

Others like Danziger at Forbes believes he has all the card in his hand, and it is Gap that needs to figure stuff out.

The Gap has been struggling and the Kanye collab gave them a boost.

Since 2005, Gap Inc.’s Old Navy brand has started to be more successful than Gap in sales.

The two brands have been going up and down, but in 2021, it was clear Old Navy was bringing in way more money. Old Navy brought in $9.1 billion, and the Gap brought in $4.1 billion.

Bringing Yeezy in promised to get them back on track.

Still, they are insisting the separation is mutual. Gap president Mark Breitbart said in an email to his employees, “While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned. And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

As he disputes Kanye’s claim that they reneged on things in their contract, Breitbart says, “Important to know is that throughout this partnership, we have upheld our commitments … The teams have done so with the utmost integrity, navigating obstacles and demonstrating incredible resolve.”

In an interview with Fox News, Kanye shared he is also not tripping about the money.

“I’m an innovator. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people,” he said.

The rapper also intends on leaving his Adidas partnership when it is up in 2026.