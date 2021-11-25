Kanye West Says God Will Reunite Him And Kim Kardashian: “I’ve Made Mistakes”

Kanye West said he wasn’t going to let reality T.V networks interfere in his life, “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family.”

Kanye West may be feeling some type of way about Kim Kardashian’s burgeoning romance with comedian Pete Davidson. The music and fashion industry mogul gave an impromptu speech at a visit to Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve pleading for his family back.

Furthermore, Ye said God will reunite “KimYe” which will in turn influence “millions of families” to do the same. In typical Kanye West fashion, he somehow also linked the proposed reconciliation with Kim to overcoming the devil and homelessness.

He began talking about redemption, a familiar theme for Kanye West recently. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Kanye went on, blasting the reality networks that have filmed the lives of the Kardashian family for years. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.”

He continued, seemingly realizing that his audience may have been a little lost, “I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation. I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home.”

Then, Yeezy’s rant took a turn for the bizarre, “Why is that?” Kanye West asked. “Because if the enemy can separate KimYe, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay. But when the kingdom, when God, who has already won, brings KimYe together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are gonna be influenced and say that they can overcome the separation, the trauma, the devil that’s used and capitalized and keeps people in misery, while people step over homeless people to get to the Gucci store.”

According to Page Six, Ye, who was there to meet with the CEO and president of non-profit “LA Mission,” discussed more than just his family issues:

They said Kanye West has “never been there and wanted to see everything going on. He talked about saving the world and how he had all these ideas to work with LA Mission.”

Elsewhere, the New York Times reported earlier today (Nov. 25) that Kanye West was added to the Grammy nominations for “Album of the Year” at the last minute alongside Taylor Swift.