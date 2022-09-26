Kanye West Says He Can Relate To Royal Grief Since He Lost His Queen Too

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Poor Kanye West is still hurting over the loss of Kim K and/or his mom. The rapper said he could relate to Brits since he lost his queen too! Read more!

Kanye West can relate to the people of the U.K. because he has “lost his queen too.”

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th at 96 and was laid to rest on September 19th, with her eldest son becoming King Charles III.

In a text post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Kanye told his followers that he can relate to the U.K. people mourning the loss of The Queen.

“London I know how you feel,” he wrote. “I lost my queen too.”

Kanye did not specify who he was referring to with his message.

However, fans have speculated that he could either be referencing his late mother, Donda, who died in 2007, or his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children.

They were declared legally single in March.

During an interview that aired on Good Morning America last week, Kanye expressed remorse for how he has treated Kim amidst their divorce.

“This is the mother of my children. I apologize for any stress that I have caused,” he stated. “I need this person to be (the) least stressed and of (the) best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

He has used his Instagram account to publicly blast Kim, and others, in recent months. However, his page has been wiped clean and is empty from posts, although he still uses the Stories function.