Kanye West Says Jamie Foxx And Tarantino Stole ‘Django’ From Him

Do you think Foxx stabbed Ye in the back like that?

Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West has dropped another bombshell on the world, sharing that Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino stole the idea for their hit movie, “Django Unchained” from him.

According to Deadline, after working with Foxx on their 2005 hit song, “Gold Digger,” he pitched the story to both Hollywood players.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for ‘Django,’ I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,'” Ye said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

According to IMDB, “Django Unchained” was based in 1858 and centered around a “bounty-hunter named King Schultz seeks out a slave named Django and buys him because he needs him to find some men he is looking for.”

“Django Unchained” started shooting in November 2011, six years after the alleged pitch, with Foxx as Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx), the German bounty hunter played by Christoph Waltz, and Kerry Washington as his wife.

The executives on the project decided to go a different direction and did not use the proposed video treatment, but “Django Unchained” was a huge hit.

Neither Foxx nor Tarantino have commented on the allegation.