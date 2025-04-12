Kanye West Says Sorry To JAY-Z But Stands By His Feelings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West apologized to Jay-Z on X after controversial remarks about his children and admitted he deleted the post to avoid losing access to the platform.

Kanye West issued a vague apology on X after his earlier remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children reportedly prompted the couple to consider legal action.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” West wrote in a post shared to his X account. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real st none of these rap nias had my back.”

The apology came weeks after West publicly questioned the mental abilities of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old twins during a series of erratic posts.

The comments were widely criticized as inappropriate and offensive, especially given the children’s age.

Following the backlash, reports surfaced that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were exploring legal options in response to what they called “vulgar and offensive” statements made by West.

I’m sorry Jay Z



I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s### none of these rap n##### had my back — ye (@kanyewest) April 10, 2025

While the original post was later deleted, West made it clear that his decision to remove it wasn’t driven by remorse.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled,” he wrote.

The apology did not directly address the children or clarify whether it was meant to retract those specific comments.