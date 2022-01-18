Kanye West Had Separate Party For Chicago After Birthday Controversy With Kim

Kanye West ended up holding a second, separate birthday party for his daughter Chicago after he was not invited to a party held by Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West thanks Travis Scott for helping him get to his daughter Chicago’s party

Kanye West has thanked Travis Scott for inviting him to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party over the weekend after alleging he was initially shut out.

The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to hit out at estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who he claimed did not invite him to the four-year-old’s joint party with Scott and Kylie.

Jenner’s daughter Stormi on Saturday.

“I’m just wishin’ my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothin’ legal that’s sayin’ that this is the kinda games that is bein’ played,” the Donda hitmaker commented during an Instagram Live.

He continued, “It’s the kinda thing that really has affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playin’… I’m takin’ control of my narrative this year. I’m bein’ the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not finna let this happen.”

The Grammy Award winner insisted he was worried that his absence would “imprint” on his daughter in a negative way.

He also criticized his estranged wife, as well as Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, for allegedly refusing to tell him where the party was being held.

Later, West returned to the social media site to credit Scott with allowing him to attend.

“I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” he stated.

Editors at TMZ reported that the incident was a “simple case of mixed signals,” with a source alleging Kardashian was under the impression that the two were throwing separate parties for the pre-schooler.

Kanye West eventually threw a separate bash for his daughter after spending two hours at the event.