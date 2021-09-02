Kanye West Seems To Reveal That He Cheated On Kim K on Donda

Was Kanye worried about Kim K cheating on him, because he was cheating on her for years?

Part of the reason why Kanye West hates Drake is because he has alleged that he man-made a pass at Kim. He hated Meek Mill because he thought the Philly native was trying to holler at her non-billionaire wife. But now … it seems that it was Ye who was out in these streets being a dog.

What in the name of everything Holy?!!!

While many are worried about Hurricane Ida sweeping through the town, according to sources, the real storm in Hip-Hop is baked up from the song “Hurricane” off of Kanye’s new album Donda. It is said that therein the “Jesus Walks” rapper gives a confession of his transgression. The insider stated, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

The lyrics of “Hurricane” that spills the beans are, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the source shares.

The song also unpacks his battle with alcohol abuse, and how so many things in his life started to distract him from his home life.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” Kanye spits. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Kim called it quits with her husband in 2020.

Despite their separation, Kim remains solid with Kanye (at least in public). She has supported her children’s father every state of the way.

No word from either camp about whether the speculation around “Hurricane” is true.