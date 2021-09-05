Kanye West Planning Branded Line Of Silk Bed Sheets, Towels And More

Rapper Kanye West just filed trademarks so he can launch a brand new homeware company which will hawk a variety of branded merchandise with the rapper’s name!

Kanye West appears to be looking to expand his billion-dollar empire.

According to reports, Kanye West is looking to get into the homeware business with a brand new line of products.

His company Mascotte Holdings Inc. filed for trademarks to put the name “Kanye West” on a variety of new goods.

In addition to selling sneakers and clothing with The Gap, Kanye appears to be getting ready to sell shower curtains, towels, blankets, bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets placemats, and more.

And, the rapper plans on making the finest of products.

Kanye’s new line will reportedly be made using cashmere, silk, and fleece.

The move could lead to more fortunes for Kanye West, who claims he’s a billionaire already.

His new venture with The Gap could bring in $1 billion in sales next year according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

Meanwhile, his partnership with Adidas, which produces his Yeezy sneaker line, raked in $1.7 billion in sales last year, netting the rapper about $191 million in royalties in 2020.

According to estimates, Kanye also raked in well over $10 million dollars from ticket sales and merchandising after he hosted four different listening sessions for his latest album Donda.