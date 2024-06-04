Kanye West Sent Lewd Texts & Explicit Videos, Ex-Assistant Alleges In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by a former assistant he allegedly hired in 2001.

Kanye West is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee who alleged the rapper fired her after sending her lewd videos and text messages.

Lauren Pisciotta also claimed West told her he masturbated during their phone conversations and questioned her about how well-endowed her boyfriends were.

In her suit, Pisciotta says she was a successful OnlyFans model earning $1M annually when she met Kanye West in 2001, per TMZ. He recruited her to work on his fashion line, and she claims she later worked with him on 3 songs on Donda.

However, Pisciotta alleged West approached her the following year asking her to delete her OnlyFans account to be more “God Like.” He promised to match her seven-figure earnings if she agreed, which she did.

Pisciotta Claims West Fired Her After Sending Lewd Messages

Pisciotta claims West then began sending her increasingly explicit text messages. “See my problem is I be wanting to f***,” one message read. “But then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I’m f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me.”

West would also allegedly describe his sexual fantasies in graphic detail and even sent at least two sex tapes featuring Kanye and a model. Furthermore, Pisciotta claimed West would ask if she could hear him masturbating during their phone calls.

In another text message, Kanye West allegedly questions, “Is my d*** racist?” before adding, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a#### and beat the s*** out of my racist d***.”

Pisciotta claims West then promoted her to Chief of Staff and gave her a $4M salary. She claims she was fired in 2022 but never received the $3M severance payment West offered.

She sued Kanye West for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.