Kanye West Settles With Disgruntled Employee Who Said Rapper Stiffed Her Out Of Wages

Kanye West has reached a settlement in a lawsuit with a former Yeezy employee, Taliah Leslie, who accused him of labor law violations and failing to pay for work-related expenses.

Kanye West has settled a lawsuit with a disgruntled ex-employee.

According to legal documents, the “Stronger” rapper has negotiated a settlement with former Yeezy employee Taliah Leslie following a lengthy court dispute.

The details of the settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

In 2021, Leslie accused Kanye West and executives at his fashion brand of allegedly violating labor laws in California related to employee classification and benefits.

She claimed that brand bosses misclassified its employees as independent contractors, thereby depriving them of wages and benefits.

According to reports, the employee accused Kanye West of not paying for compulsory trips to and from locations such as Wyoming and France.

She also claimed he failed to reimburse her phone and Internet bills and other travel expenses despite them being needed to carry out her job.

Yeezy is the name of West’s clothing and footwear business. He launched his Yeezy footwear line with Nike in 2006 before taking it to Adidas in 2013.

In October 2022, Adidas severed ties with West and called off their Yeezy fashion partnership after he made antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Executives at the sports giant are still in the process of selling off its remaining Yeezy stock.