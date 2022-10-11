Kanye West Shows Porn To Adidas Executives In New Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a 30-minute, Kanye shows what he did in one week from business to kicking it with his daughter North.

Kanye West produced a highly controversial documentary showcasing his desire to be in a video game and his ability to rap about a woman that doesn’t like him anymore.

But the most shocking moment came when Ye showed porn to an Adidas executive, comparing the voice of the adult sex worker to the CEO of the sneaker and sports apparel company.

The 30-minute video, “Last Week,” opens with Ye running and jumping through a Roblox-style action game, where he gets the key to find a dove, the symbolic essence of peace.

However, he swiftly goes from peace to launching a war on a woman or women he has dated and the Adidas crew he used to work with.

In the song he raps, “You a fake b####/You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, b####/You don’t have no idea what it take, b####/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, b####.”

Then he transitions to a series of business meetings, showing people jump through hoops to please him with new garments, including fabrics.

Another meeting is about food sustainability and creating what seems to be artificial food or processed food.

In yet another meeting, he offers to buy someone’s business. The most shocking scene is him showing porn in a meeting to Adidas executives.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Adidas is considering severing ties with Kanye because of his behavior and conflict in their business relationship.

Two Adidas executives in the video try to go along with everything until the rapper-turned-designer says that the voice of the porn star reminds him of one of the workers and says he will always work with Adidas because of that.

“I am only going to work with Adidas if he’s the CEO,” an inappropriate Ye says. “You guys have done wrong … by the company … by the business … and by the partnership.”

He says he showed the video because of the dialog in the porn where the woman said she was going to do the man’s worse nightmare and then likened his experience with Adidas to his worst nightmare.

“What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point,” a man with Kanye says. “Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.”

Later in the video, Kanye shows his dedication to building a school and so much more. In the video, he shares that the school and his Yeezy office will be the same. He also says that New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams is coming to look.

One of his most profound statements is that people say he “lacks kindness,” and he wants to grow in that space.

The doc shows Kanye growing in “kindness” as he supports his daughter North West towards the end at her school. North is on a basketball team, and Kanye has taken an interest in making her the best baller she can be.