Kanye West Signs Aaron Donald To Donda Sports, Teases Cleat Collab 

Kanye West made Antonio Brown president of Donda Sports, and now he has recruited Rams Super Bowl champ Aaron Donald.

Kanye West is adding to his Donda Sports roster with one of the greatest football players of all time Aaron Donald.

Furthermore Kanye West could be expanding his footwear empire into the football arena, according to 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He made the revelations during a recent episode of I Am Athlete.

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense,” he said, announcing the deal with Donda Sports. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer,” he added.

Aaron Donald said signing with the new Kanye West venture aligns with his goals to transcend the football field.

“I think it’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

Kanye West May Have A Yeezy Cleat Coming

When asked if he has plans to release a cleat with Kanye, he hinted at a possible collab. “Ain’t nothing in full circle, but we’ve been talking. We got a lot of different things that are planned,” he teased.

The pair have been hanging out, and Kanye West even asked the sporting superstar to appear in a music video. “But I was like, ‘Naw.,’” he revealed. “I was out my element. But he was cool,” Aaron added.

Kanye West announced that he made Antonio Brown Donda Sports president in February and Donald confirmed Ye’s commitment to the brand.

“Donda Sports is something close to him, obviously, with his mother and everything. So he definitely wants this to be something that’s top tier and something he’s serious about.” Check out the clip below.