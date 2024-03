The polarizing rapper’s triumph with “Vultures” is marked by a defiant tirade against those he accuses of attempting to undermine him.

Kanye West is on a tear again—this time, he’s taking aim at Drake, adidas, The Daily Mail and Christians. The polarizing rapper took to Instagram on Monday night (March 11) with a profanity-laced rant as he continued to plug his forthcoming Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla $ign and brag about Volume 1 topping the charts. In the caption, West unleashed a barrage of insults targeting everyone from fashion houses to international media outlets, while emphasizing his unwavering disdain for adidas in the process.

“Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything,” he wrote. “This number #1 is for you it’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system and f### adidas and everybody who works there or with them Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat.

“You p###s don’t stand for s###, And f### everybody at the Dailey Mail And F### everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber. F### each and every single one of yall And f### every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel And it’s f### Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f### you’s.”

Kanye West seems to be particularly incensed that Lil Durk is performing at spot dates with Drake as the Toronto-based megastar wraps up his It’s All A Blur Tour. This dispute brings back memories of the reported tension between West and Drake, which has been characterized by a series of public jabs and subsequent—yet brief—reconciliations over the years.

West’s reaction to Durk’s association with Drake highlights what he perceives as betrayal, themes that have often surfaced in his previous disputes within the music industry. Despite these controversies, West’s ability to produce chart-topping music remains undiminished, as evidenced by the chart success of Vultures. West and Ty Dolla $ign’s single, “Carnival” featuring Playboi Carti, is currently No. 1 on the Spotify US chart and No. 4 at Spotify Global. It’s also No. 1 at Apple Music, something West is clearly milking.

As for Drake and Kanye West, their beef stretches back to 2016, when Pusha T revealed the OVO Sound boss had a “secret” child with former p### actress Sophie Brussaux.

Tensions began to brew when Pusha T released the Daytona album, which was produced by West. On the album’s last track, “Infrared,” the Clipse MC questioned Drake’s lyrical abilities and suggested Quentin Miller had been writing for Drake behind the scenes. Drake fired back with “Duppy Freestyle,” calling West a “leech and serpent” for resenting Virgil Abloh’s decision to become creative director of Louis Vuitton instead of staying at Yeezy.

Four days later, Pusha T unleashed “The Story of Adidon” over the instrumental to Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” mocking Drake’s alleged insecurities about his race, the relationship between Drake’s mother and father and Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib having multiple sclerosis. He also revealed the scrapped adidas collaboration with Drake titled “Adidon” was named after Drake’s son, Adonis.

Of course, their relationship has been rocky ever since. Drake has yet to respond.