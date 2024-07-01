Kanye West Sued By Former Employees Over NSFW Content, Abuse & Nonpayment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, West and his ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, are both named as defendants.

Kanye West is reportedly being sued by at least one former employee, who claims they were subjected to “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment” while working for the embattled rapper/entrepreneur.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye West and his ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, are both named as defendants. West stands accused of making false promises to pay his adult and minor employees and insisting they work “insanely long hours” as they were teased with racist jabs.

The issues apparently began in spring 2024, when West launched the YZYVSN streaming service app akin to Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music. The suit claims West wanted to avoid paying those companies to promote his last two albums, Vultures and Vultures 2. After West and Yiannopoulos allegedly hired an international developer group, which included several Black members and underage teens, things took a turn for the worst.

The documents state Yiannopoulos promised to pay $120,000 to the developer group once they completed the app if they agreed to the work conditions, didn’t complain and signed non-disclosure agreements. They then allegedly threatened to fire the minors (who were forced to sign “volunteer” agreements) and refuse to pay them if they didn’t comply.

The suit also claims the white managers used harassing language toward the minorities in regards to their age, race, gender, sexual orientation and national origin. Some team members were labeled “slaves,” while others were referred to as “new slaves.”

For Censori’s part, she’s being accused of sending one worker a file-sharing link containing pornography, although she isn’t named as a defendant. The incident allegedly occurred after West announced plans to start his own adult film company. The underage workers were supposedly not shielded from viewing seeing the offensive videos as they developed the app.

West and Yiannopoulos allegedly never paid the employees either, so they’re seeking damages for unpaid wages and overtime pay as well as emotional distress.

The new lawsuit is just the latest legal issue for Kanye West, who has been riddled with all kinds of allegations over the past couple of years. Earlier this month, West and Censori were sued by former assistant Lauren Pisciotta for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

She claims that during her employment, West sent her sexually explicit messages, including videos of himself with other women, and even masturbated during phone calls with her. The lawsuit also details an incident where West and Censori allegedly bragged about participating in a five-person orgy and involved Pisciotta in coordinating Uber rides for women to join them​.

The accusations extend to incidents of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Pisciotta alleges that West demanded she remove her cardigan at the office and expected other female guests to perform sexual acts on him and his male guests in the office changing room.

West has denied these allegations, calling them baseless, and plans to countersue, accusing Pisciotta of attempting to extort him and sending nude photos in an effort to solicit him for sex. The case has added to the tumultuous legal battles West has faced in recent years, highlighting ongoing issues within his professional and personal life​.

As for Milo Yiannopoulos, he resigned in May.