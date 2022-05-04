Kanye West is being sued by a pastor for stealing his voice and using it on his hit album “Donda.” Read more!

A Texas pastor is preparing to sue Kanye West for the unauthorized use of one of his sermons on his Donda album.

The preacher says Ye sampled him on the song “Come to Life” and now he wants to battle in court.

According to the Daily Mail, Bishop David Paul Moten has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West for using a 70-second clip of his voice on the track.

In the claim, Moten says he estimates his voice is used up to 20% of the song, suggesting there is the continual use of his voice throughout the song from start to finish.

Also named in the suit are the Universal Music Group, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D Music.

Another lawsuit was filed in March 2022 regarding Kanye West’s 2010 song “Power” from the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, where a British rock band King Crimson filed a copyright infringement lawsuit for the unauthorized use of their 1969 song “21st Century Schizoid Man.”

The labels are named in this case also.

Since then, Kanye and the labels said they would accommodate Declan Colgan Music Ltd (DCM), the company repping the band, with 5.33 percent of the amount sold or ‘otherwise exploited’ copies of “Power.”

But the company says this has not been honored.

UMG agreed to pay DCM royalties at the same rate as the rapper-producer but “has failed, and continues to fail, to comply with its royalty accounting obligations in respect of one mode of exploitation.”